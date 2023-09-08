Belarus to join SCO next year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee Ruslan Seissembayev spoke about expansion of the SCO composition at the 40th session of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO RATS) being held in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

«The composition of the SCO has been constantly expanding, which proves the organization’s growing authority and its influence at the international arena. For the first time, Iranian representative is attending the session of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Council, as a full-fledged member of the SCO,» said Seissembayev.

According to him, Belarus will join the SCO next year.

«In order to give an impulse to the development of multilateral cooperation in fight with three evils – terrorism, extremism and separatism, - representatives of the SCO observer countries were invited to the council’s meeting,» he added.