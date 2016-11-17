Belarus to partake in Eurasian Forum of Young Scientists in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB) will take part in the 2nd Eurasian Forum of Young Scientists (YES-Forum) that will be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan on 17 and 18 November, BelTA learned from the NASB press service.

The forum is organized by the Council of Young Scientists at the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation jointly with the Councils of Young Scientists of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia.

Andrei Ivanets, Chairman of the NASB Council of Young Scientists, PhD in Chemistry, Head of the Laboratory of the NASB Institute of General and Inorganic Chemistry, will present a report on training of research personnel as a tool to bolster cooperation among young scientists in the Eurasian Economic Union at the plenary meeting of the forum. Members of the Belarusian delegation will attend various events, including presentations, discussions, roundtables, and foresight sessions on specific fields of science.



The second edition of YES-Forum will bring together young scientists working on large cross-disciplinary projects aimed at solving fundamental and applied research issues. The spotlight will be on scientific breakthroughs, innovative projects, and social and economic progress in the context of the integration processes in Eurasia.



The 1st Eurasian Forum of Young Scientists was held in Minsk in December 2015 on the initiative of the NASB Council of Young Scientists. It was a major scientific event of the Year of Youth in Belarus. Partaking in the forum were some 350 young scientists, graduate and undergraduate university students, and school students. The Belarusian capital welcomed around a hundred young researchers from 12 countries of the CIS, and also Turkey, Germany, and Slovakia, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.