Belarus to partake in travel trade shows in UK, Georgia, Poland before year-end 2016

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' tourism potential will be presented at trade shows in the United Kingdom, Georgia and Poland before the end of 2016, Yelena Likhimovich, Head of the Marketing Department at the National Tourism Agency, told reporters on 19 July, BelTA has learned.

"In early September, Belarus will present a national pavilion at an expo in Georgia. The pavilion will feature stands by all Belarusian ministries, including the Sports and Tourism Ministry, and a stand about the country's tourism potential. Besides, Belarus will take part in World Travel Market London 2016, which is the leading event for the global travel industry, in November. If a country is not presented at the expo in London, this country does not exist on the global tourism map. These are two key travel trade shows," Yelena Likhimovich said.



As for Poland, this country will host two large-scale international tourism expos before the end of the year. One of the trade shows will feature a national stand of Belarus, and the other - presentations of the country's tourism potential by representatives of the Belarusian tourism industry.



French, German and Israeli tourism sector representatives are expected to make study trips to Belarus before the end of 2016, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.