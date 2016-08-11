Belarus to participate in CSTO command post exercise

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus will take part in the command post exercise Interaction 2016 together with military units of the collective rapid response forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), BelTA learned from the CSTO website.

The exercise will take place in Russia's Pskov Oblast on 16-19 August under the supervision of the Western Military District commander. The exercise will also involve contingents of the armed forces of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

The exercise will focus on training the planning of joint operations and the organization of control over the CSTO collective rapid response forces during the localization of an armed conflict.



The exercise will be held as part of this year's plan on the operational and combat training of control units and regular units of the CSTO collective security system, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.