Belarus to participate in the Second International Festival with People with Disabilities in Bulgaria

SOFIA. KAZINFORM - The Black Sea town of Nessebur hosts the second international festival for people with disabilities called, "Nessebur without Borders" on September 3 and 4, the organizer of the event - the Nessebur Municipality said.

Attending the forum are representatives from Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus.

The aim of the forum is to facilitate the social adaptation and integration of people with disabilities, by giving them a venue to express their creative talents. The event will also serve as a link between government institutions and organizations for social and artistic rehabilitation of people with disabilities.



The competitive programme of the festival is in different performances and visual arts, in five categories: singing, choreography, wheelchair dancing, sign singing, playing a musical instrument.



A jury chaired by Executive Director of the Agency for People with Disabilities Mincho Koralski will judge the performances, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.