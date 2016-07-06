Belarus to present its national exhibition in Tbilisi in September

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The national exhibition of the Republic of Belarus will take place in Tbilisi in September 2016. Its preparation, as well as other issues were considered at a meeting between Belarus' Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yevgeny Shestakov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David Jalagania and members of the Georgian delegation on 5 July, BelTA has learned.

The delegation from Georgia has come to Minsk to take part in a meeting of the joint Belarusian-Georgian ministerial working group on bilateral cooperation. The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including the organization of the next meeting of the intergovernmental Belarusian-Georgian commission on economic cooperation.



The parties also shared opinions on the issues of bilateral political cooperation, interaction within international organizations and contacts with third countries, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.