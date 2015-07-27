Belarus to present its tourism potential in London

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus will showcase its tourism potential at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, Kazinform refers to Belta.by.

The World Travel Market will take place in London on 2-5 November. The Belarusian national stand will be organized by the National Tourism Agency.

WTM is the biggest image event in the world tourism. The exposition is attended by more than 50,000 specialists on an annual basis. The expo will feature about 5,000 companies-exhibitors representing almost 200 countries. The exposition will be housed at the exhibition center ExCeL London. Apart from that, in September Belarus will showcase its tourism opportunities at EXPO Milano 2015. The program will include the presentation of the country's tourism routes, historical and cultural values and successful travel agencies. Belarusian travel agents are expected to hold talks with Italian tour operators.