Belarus to push for EEU&#39;s observer status in UN

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus will call for the adoption of a draft resolution on granting observer status at the UN General Assembly to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) during the 70th session of the UN General Assembly, spokesperson for the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Mironchik told journalists on 24 September, BelTA has learned.

Belarus will propose the draft resolution as it is chairing the EEU in 2015. Dmitry Mironchik pointed out that the matter has already been included in the agenda of the 70th session of the UN General Assembly.

Belarus also has plans to submit a draft resolution on coordination of efforts to combat trafficking in persons. During the session, Belarus will continue promoting its initiatives to counter human trafficking and step up international cooperation against trafficking in human organs.

Special attention will be paid to middle-income countries. According to the World Bank's classification, there are some 100 middle-income countries in the world, and Belarus is one of them. Besides, Belarus will be actively involved in the discussion of issues related to power engineering, youth affairs, and protection of the values of traditional families.

Source: BELTA