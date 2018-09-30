Belarus to raise export duties on oil, oil products on 1 October

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus will raise customs duties on oil and oil products, which are exported beyond the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), on 1 October 2018.

The decision is laid down by the Council of Ministers' resolution No.702 of 27 September 2018, BelTA has learned. The export duty on crude oil will be increased from $130 to $137.5 per tonne.



The export duty on straight-run gasoline will be raised from $71.5 up to $75.6 per tonne, with the export duty on commercial gasoline going up from $39 to $41.2 per tonne.



The export duty on light and medium distillates will make up $41.2 per tonne, up from $39. The same rate will be applied to diesel fuel, benzene, toluene, xylene, lubricants, and other oils. The export duties on crude oil and some categories of derivative oil products were previously revised upwards on 1 September, BelTA reports.