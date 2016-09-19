Belarus to share experience of supporting Paralympic athletes with CIS states

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus is ready to share its experience of supporting Paralympic athletes with CIS countries, Chairman of the Belarusian Fund for Assistance to Disabled Athletes Valery Kolomiyets said on 19 September, BelTA has learned.

"For example, not only Belarusian disabled people can come to our dancing center. People from other countries, including Russia, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Kazakhstan, learn wheelchair dancing here," Valery Kolomiyets said. "At present these athletes achieve great results in wheelchair dancing."

The Belarusian Sport and Tourism Ministry and the UNDP will sign a memorandum to support Paralympic sport in Belarus. The document will be focused on the promotion of the dancing project of the Belarusian Fund for Assistance to Disabled Athletes. After the signing of the memorandum, people from various countries will be able to learn wheelchair dancing with the assistance of the Belarusian center of Paralympic and Deaflympic training.



It is expected that the unique project of the Belarusian Fund for Assistance to Disabled Athletes will be operational in the CIS.



Over 20 years, athletes of the Belarusian Fund for Assistance to Disabled Athletes won 70 medals in wheelchair dancing at world and European championships, world cups, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.