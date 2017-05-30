Belarus to showcase MAZ at EXPO 2017 in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus will exhibit a MAZ electric bus and a copy of a gas-powered bus at Astana Expo 2017 in Kazakhstan, Chairman of Belarus' State Science and Technology Committee Alexander Shumilin said at a press conference in the BelTA press center on 29 May.

He pointed out that Belarus Pavilion at t Astana Expo 2017 is themed around the philosophy that views the energy of generations as the basis for the energy of the future. Belarus' pavilion will display physical exhibits that highlight Belarus' industrial achievements in energy saving. They include copies of the MAZ gas-powered bus, gas-fueled thresher, and electric bus. “The electric bus will not be something completely new to the public. We are testing it in Moscow and some other cities. We plan to advertise it as the transport of the future,” Alexander Shumilin noted.

According to him, Belarus pavilion will feature an array of very important investment projects such as the construction of a new ethylene-propylene facility at OAO Naftan; construction of a new ammonia, hydrogen, and carbamide-producing department at Belneftekhim's OAO Grodno-Azot; construction of the Beshenkovichi hydropower plant on the Zapadnaya Dvina River by the Belarusian national electrical company Belenergo.

Alexander Shumilin also mentioned some Belarus' innovative solutions to be presented at the Expo 2017: fifth-generation high-efficiency multi-purpose power supplies; software-controlled power supplies designed for multilayer coating with varied composition and physical properties; automated drinking water and wastewater treatment plants controlled via internet (developed by the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus).

“A separate part of the pavilion will display new Belarus' energy-efficient materials and solutions for energy-efficient buildings,” Alexander Shumilin underlined.

The Belarusian side plans to show a large number of multimedia presentations about Belarus' scientific achievements and investment projects that require some resources or should be implemented with partners.

According to Alexander Shumilin, Belarus will establish eight interactive stands to help the visitors download detailed information about the advances of the Belarusian design bureaus and engineering centers. Any visitor can download the information of interest via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi right on the spot. “We are going to implement such technology for the first time. This will highlight Belarus as a hi-tech country. I suppose Belarus will be the only country at the Expo 2017 to provide such services,” Alexander Shumilin said.

Expo 2017 is due take place in Astana, Kazakhstan from 10 June to 10 September. The event is expected to gather from 2.5 to 5 million visitors from the CIS and non-CIS states.

The forum's theme is “Future Energy”. Expo 2017 will be dedicated to alternative energy sources, one of the most topical issues of the global debate. This year's logo could not illustrate it better: the asymmetric petals make a circle, symbolizing energy and perpetual motion. The expo will showcase new ideas and solutions aimed to develop renewable energy sources and put in place the principles of the green economy: zero-energy buildings, “smart home”, electromobiles, biofuel-powered cars, and many other things.