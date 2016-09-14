Belarus to stop using ozone-depleting substances by 2020

MINSK. KAZINFORM - By 2020 Belarus will stop using ozone-depleting substances, Natalya Klimenko, a consultant of the department for the regulation of the impacts on the air and ozone layer at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Protection, said in a press conference in Minsk, BelTA has learnt.

Previously, such substances were widely used in industry, including in the production of air conditioning and refrigerators. Today, the ozone-depleting substances are not produced in Belarus. By phasing out such substances as chlorofluorocarbons, the country contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

"In 2020 we will stop the import of ozone-depleting substances," Natalya Klimenko noted. "Consumers will not have to discontinue the use of already purchased equipment. Acquired before 2020, the equipment working on ozone-depleting substances will remain in operation while it is technically sound and suitable for use. The maintenance of this equipment will be provided the centers on recycling and recovery of ozone-depleting substances that have been created in Belarus. Used substances will be recycled and used for filling up the abovementioned specified technology.



Belarus was one of the first to sign the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. The law on the protection of the ozone layer came into force in Belarus in 2001. In 2013 the country approved a strategy for gradual phase-out of hydrochlorofluorocarbons by 2020, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.