Belarus to support Egypt at FTA talks with EAEU

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus will support Egypt at the negotiations over a free trade agreement between Egypt and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Belarusian Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade Minister Vladimir Koltovich told the media following the session of the Belarusian-Egyptian trade commission on 25 May, BelTA has learned.

"Belarus has always supported Egypt. Our position on the EAEU-Egypt free trade agreement is certain," Vladimir Koltovich underlined.



Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Tarek Kabil noted that the EAEU-Egypt negotiation process started in December 2016. "We are looking forward to the results of the discussion which is at the initial stage. I suppose the agreement will be of strategic importance for both sides because it will help us coordinate efforts in industrial cooperation and investment," Tarek Kabil pointed out.



According to him, Egypt has signed similar agreements with quite a few EU member states and African countries, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .