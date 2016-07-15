Belarus, Turkey sign action plan to develop cooperation in 2016-2017

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Ankara hosted the consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and Turkey on 15 July 2016, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties reviewed a wide range of issues of both bilateral and international agenda, and approved the action plan for 2016-2017 to promote cooperation between the two countries. Particular emphasis was placed on the further development of the Belarus-Turkey high-level dialogue.



The Belarusian delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alena Kupchyna. The Turkish delegation was headed by Deputy Undersecretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ali Kemal Aydin.



During the visit to Ankara, Alena Kupchyna also held a meeting with co-chair of the Belarus-Turkey Joint Intergovernmental Economic Commission, Minister of Forestry and Water Resources of Turkey Veysel Eroglu. The parties examined the issues of trade and economic cooperation, and also discussed the preparations for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission to be held in Minsk, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.