Belarus, Uzbekistan sign agreement on production, sci-tech cooperation

MINSK. KAZINFORM – The intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and Uzbekistan on production and sci-tech cooperation was signed by Belarus Vice Premier Vladimir Dvornik and Uzbekistan Vice Premier Elyar Ganiyev in Minsk on 1 August, BelTA has learned.

The parties also concluded intergovernmentalagreements on interregional cooperation, promotion and protection ofinvestments, mutual recognition of education certificates.

Among the documents signed in Minsk are alsoagreements on cooperation between different ministries and agencies of the twocountries. Belarus and Uzbekistan agreed to cooperate in environmentalprotection, mass media, publication activities, science and technology, ICT.

The defense ministries signed an agreement on mutualtransfer of classified information in bilateral cooperation. The state customscommittees of the two states signed a protocol on cooperation against customsviolations.

The development of the joint business council isenvisaged in the agreement signed between the chambers of commerce and industryof Belarus and Uzbekistan, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



