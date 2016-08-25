Belarus, Venezuela discuss cooperation in construction

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Venezuela Oleg Paferov met with Minister for Housing and Habitat Manuel Quevedo of Venezuela on 24 August, BelTA learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties discussed the pressing issues of cooperation between the two countries in the construction field, the status of implementation of joint projects to build social housing in the States of Aragua, Barinas and Miranda, and prospects for future partnership in the housing sector.

The meeting was also attended by General Director of ZAO Belzarubezhstroy that is implementing a number of construction projects in Venezuela.

Source: Belta.by