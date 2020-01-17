Belarus wins 23 medals at Zhautykov Olympiad in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarusian students have taken 23 medals at the 16th International Zhautykov Olympiad, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Education Ministry.

«All in all the 16th International Zhautykov Olympiad featured 84 teams of 622 participants from 20 countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Denmark, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Norway, the UAE, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, and Sweden. Team Belarus included 26 students who won 23 medals: six golds, six silvers, and eleven bronzes,» the press service noted.

Gold medals were awarded to Yaraslau Barysau (11th grade, Vitebsk Gymnasium No.8), Andrei Kastsiany (10th grade, Gomel Gymnasium No.51), Stanislau Damasevich (10th grade, the Mozyr Club of Young Firefighters), Andrei Mishchanka (11th grade, the Mozyr Club of Young Firefighters), Siarhei Protski and Pavel Sankin (11th grade, the BSU Lyceum).

Belarus' silver medalists included Ryhor Barabolia and Yahor Kuchar (11th grade, the Mozyr Club of Young Firefighters), Kanstantsin Siahodnik (11th grade, Vitebsk Gymnasium No.8), Raman Svistunou and Arseniy Kholod (11th grade, the BSU Lyceum).

Bronze medals went to Viktar Makouski, Mikalai Yudzin, and Andrei Daletski (11th grade, Vitebsk Gymnasium No.2), Aliaksei Ulyanau (11th grade, Vitebsk Gymnasium No.8), Kanstantsin Smirnou (10th grade, Alferov Vitebsk Gymnasium No.1), Aliaksei Bruyok (11th grade, Gomel Gymnasium No.51), Uladzislau Maksimchuk (10th grade, the BSU Lyceum), Aliaksandr Mazanik, Anastassia Stoubchataya, Nikita Khomich, and Daniil Yurshevich (11th grade, the BSU Lyceum).

The international jury included scientists and teachers from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Armenia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, and Russia. The International Zhautykov Olympiad in Mathematics, Physics and Informatics is held annually under the auspices of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan. This year's edition took place on 8-14 January at the National Physics and Math School in Almaty. The event features teams consisting of up to ten winners of the final stage of the national olympiads in the relevant subjects. In line with the rules, results of the two stages of the olympiad make each participant's individual score. Results from the individual competitions are taken into account when deciding each team's place in the overall standings.