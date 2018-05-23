Belarus' Zas to attend meeting of CSTO Committee of Security Councils' Secretaries in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - State Secretary of Belarus' Security Council Stanislav Zas will make a working visit to Kazakhstan on 23-24 May to attend the meeting of the Committee of Security Councils' Secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), BelTA learned from the press service of the Security Council.

The CSTO Security Councils' secretaries are set to review a broad range of modern challenges and threats to collective security, to consider the measures to counteract international terrorism and illegal migration, and to review the coordinated information policy in the interests of the CSTO member states. The participants of the meeting are also expected to sign the documents aimed at improving the work of the organization.



The state secretary of Belarus' Security Council is scheduled to meet with the Presidential Aide and Secretary of the National Security Council of Kazakhstan Nurlan Ermekbaev to discuss the bilateral cooperation in the field of security, Kazinform has learnt from its official partner in Belarus - BelTA.