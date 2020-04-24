Belarusian BelAZ ships dust control truck to copper mine in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM A dust control truck BelAZ-76473 has been shipped to the Aktogai mining and processing factory, Kazakhstan, the press service of the Belarusian automobile engineering company BelAZ told BelTA.

The dust control truck is designed to suppress dust in a mining operation. It will improve working conditions at an open-cast mine of the enterprise TOO Aktogai Mys, which is part of Kazakhstan's largest copper producer KAZ Minerals, BelTA reports.

The BelAZ-76473 model has already gained a favorable reputation by working at open-cast mines in Bulgaria, Zimbabwe, Mongolia, and other countries.

The dust control truck BelAZ-76473 is based on a 45-tonne haul truck. It is powered by a 600hp engine and comes equipped with a sprinkler able to eject water across a sector over 24m wide. The vehicle is also fitted with a 10-meter hose for hard-to-reach areas. If necessary, it can be used as a fire truck.

The public joint-stock company (OAO) BelAZ is the managing company of the holding company BelAZ. BelAZ is the world's leading manufacturer of haul trucks and transport equipment for mining industry and civil engineering industry. BelAZ accounts for some 30% of the world market of haul trucks with an extremely large carrying capacity. The company makes the world's largest haul truck with the carrying capacity of 450 tonnes.