Belarusian Belkommunmash sells four trams to Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM Four 802E model trams made by the Belarusian company Belkommunmash have been delivered to the city of Pavlodar, Kazakhstan, BelTA has learned.

The four Belarusian trams were delivered as part of the project designed to renew the rolling stock of Pavlodar's tram depot using loans from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).



The Belarusian company intends to deliver the remaining ten trams of the 802E model by the end of September 2019.



A Belkommunmash 802E tram can carry up to 165 people and has 82 seats.



The Belarusian mechanical engineering company Belkommunmash is a leading manufacturer of ground urban electric transport in the Commonwealth of Independent States.



The company offers trolleybuses, passenger tram cars, and electric buses of the regular and increased capacities, BelTA reports.