Belarusian books win Along the Great Silk Road expo contest in Almaty

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Three Belarusian publications have become winners of the 9th international book and printing Expo Along the Great Silk Road, which took place in Almaty, Kazakhstan on 6-8 April, BelTA learned from representatives of the Belarusian Information Ministry.

The book Francysk Skaryna - a Globally Minded Person by the Petrus Brovka Belarusian Encyclopedia Publishing House won the Printed Publication nomination. The photobook Minsk. Prospekt Nezavisimosti by the Belarusian publishing house Belovagrupp won The Best Photobook nomination. The book Ringing Paints of Word, a joint project by the Belarusian publishing house Belovagrupp and the Russian publishing house Planeta, released according to the program of the Moscow government, won the Best Illustrated Publication for Children nomination.



The Union of Publishers and Distributors of Printed Media, the National Book Chamber of Belarus, the printed media distribution enterprises Brestoblsoyuzpechat, Vitebskoblsoyuzpechat and Mogilevsoyuzpechat received diplomas for participation in the event.



A presentation of the national stand dedicated to the 500th anniversary of book printing in Belarus took place during the expo. Visitors could not only get acquainted with the latest and greatest products of leading Belarusian publishing houses, but also experience the traditions of national culture thanks to the folk songs Kupalinka and Polka Belorusskaya performed a capella by Anastasia Maisyuk.



The expo Along the Great Silk Road is a significant event in the cultural life of Kazakhstan, the business of book publishers, book distributors and printers from CIS and non-CIS states. In 2017 the event gathered publishing houses, printing enterprises and libraries of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and other countries. During the event current problems and perspectives of the development of publishing, printing and library spheres as well as matters of expanding business and professional contacts and experience exchange were discussed, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .