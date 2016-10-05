Belarusian boxer: Golovkin is a hero of mine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Belarusian super-lightweight boxer Kiryl Relikh (21-0, 19 KOs) admitted in a recent interview with Sky Sports that he tries to emulate his hero Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"I have seen what Gennady Golovkin had done and I want to do the same. I want to be recognized like Golovkin. Like most I am a Golovkin fan. He is a hero of mine, not just because of the way he fights but because he has shown the world what people from this part of Europe can do," Relikh said.



The Belarusian challenges for the WBA super-lightweight title against Ricky Burns in Glasgow this week. Relikh who still lives in Minsk is trained by Ricky Hatton, British former professional boxer.



Gennady Golovkin is set to return to the ring on December 10 against WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs.