Belarusian company resumes filter paper deliveries to Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Svetlogorsk-based company Svetlogorsk Pulp and Board Plant has resumed the delivery of filter paper to Kazakhstan, the press service of the Belarusian timber, woodworking, pulp and paper industry concern Bellesbumprom told BelTA.

According to the source, the Svetlogorsk-based company shipped 10 tonnes of filter paper to a Kazakh customer. The previous batch was delivered to Kazakhstan in 2008. Export to Kazakhstan has been resumed, BelTA has been told.

In May 2016 Svetlogorsk Pulp and Board Plant started delivering filter paper to Tajikistan, with 18 tonnes delivered so far. Russia remains the largest market for Svetlogorsk-made filter paper. In January-October the Svetlogorsk-based factory exported 648 tonnes of filter paper to Russia, 200 tonnes up from the same period of last year.

The press service explained that filter paper is designed to filter components and products of the winemaking industry, brewing industry as well as industries that make non-alcohol beverages and distilled beverages.

The public joint-stock company (OAO) Svetlogorsk Pulp and Board Plant is Belarus' largest manufacturer of paper and pasteboard. The merchandise is sold to domestic consumers and foreign ones. The company sells its products to ten CIS and non-CIS states.



