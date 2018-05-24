Belarusian company to sell tracked fire engines to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazspecexport enterprise of the Kazakh Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry has signed a contract with the Belarusian defense technology exporter BelTechExport for the delivery of fire engines based on T-72 combat tank chassis, the press service of the State Military Industrial Committee of Belarus told BelTA.

The contract was signed on the first day of the KADEX 2018 expo, which is scheduled to take place in Astana, Kazakhstan on 23-26 May. The tracked fire truck GPM-72 has been designed by the Belarusian company 140 Repair Plant in association with Pozhsnab Company.

The tracked vehicle is designed to extinguish fires, respond to emergencies, and carry out rescue operations at facilities where ammunition and explosives are stored. It can handle class four fires. The armored body can protect the crew from explosions and shrapnel. The vehicle can extinguish fires from cover using a remotely controlled water cannon. The water cannon can deliver substances as far as 70m. The maximum water consumption stands at 80 liters per second.



Apart from that, BelTechExport Director General Anatoly Okoronko and Kazspecexport Director General Arman Ramazanov signed a memorandum on military technology cooperation. Sale of unused military property was also discussed.