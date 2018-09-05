Belarusian Cultural Center to open in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian Cultural Center will open at the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan during the World Congress of Reading that will take place on 11-12 September, BelTA learned from First Deputy Chair of the Union of Writers of Belarus Yelena Stelmakh.

In her words, the idea to open this center came from the Union of Writers of Belarus. It will donate a collection of its books to the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan. This collection features works by Belarusian classics and contemporary authors with their autographs and wishes.

"One of the main halls of the library - the Art Hall - will host a photo exhibition of Vladislav Tsydik "Belarus as I see it". This exhibition celebrates the uniqueness of our country, its beautiful nature, landmarks and its people," Yelena Stelmakh said.

Belarusian singer-songwriter Gennady Parykin will perform his songs about Belarus and Kazakhstan that is an essential part of his life.

Invitations to attend the presentation of the center were sent to representatives of the Belarusian Embassy in Kazakhstan, Belarusian Cultural Center Radzima, participants of the World Congress of Reading "The Culture of Reading in the Modern World". The celebrity guests will include winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature Kazuo Ishiguro, famous contemporary writers Khaled Hosseini, Janusz Wisniewski, Elchin Safarli, Guzel Yakhina, Viktor Pelevin, writers and poets of Kazakhstan. Apart from that, taking part in the congress will be representatives of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions, the Library Assembly of Eurasia, the Russian Library Association, and other international organizations.