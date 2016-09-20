Belarusian data processing center named best in CIS

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian data processing center has been named the best in the CIS and given the main prize of the Russian Data Center Awards 2016 (Moscow), BelTA leaned from the press service of the company Belarusian Cloud Technologies (beCloud).

Out of more than two dozen candidates, the professional jury chose the Belarusian project as the best implemented solution related to the establishment of a data processing center in Russia and other countries of the CIS. Having studied the presentations and project descriptions, the jury decided the winner through a secret vote.



The data processing center of beCloud was assessed according to several major criteria, such as design and construction, the development of IT infrastructure, and the provision of traditional and cloud services.



"The international jury was comprised of 21 IT professionals. They named the beCloud data processing center the largest and the most innovative project. The main prize in the nomination Project of the Year is a recognition of our achievements by IT professionals. I am confident that the prize will boost the investment appeal of this segment of the Belarusian ICT market, improve the performance of the engineering solutions, and form a unifying basis for the professional community," beCloud Director General Sergei Poblaguyev said.



The project of the Belarusian data processing center envisages installation of 624 server racks with a capacity enough to provide cloud services to government agencies and commercial companies.



Russian Data Center Awards was established in Russia in 2015 on the initiative of the professional community, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.