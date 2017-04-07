Belarusian day during Expo 2017 in Kazakhstan scheduled for 16 August

MINSK. KAZINFORM A day of Belarus will take place as part of Expo 2017 in Kazakhstan on 16 August, Yevgeny Lazarev, Head of the Exhibitions and Congresses Department of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said during the road show "Travel the Great Silk Road and visit Astana Expo-2017" on 7 April, BelTA has learned.

Members of the Belarusian government and creative teams are expected to participate in the event. "Kazakhstan is an important partner for Belarus in terms of both bilateral relations and integration processes. Participation in the event is very important for Belarus. We expect the Belarusian pavilion at the expo to be a major draw for the visitors," Yevgeny Lazarev remarked.



The international specialized Expo 2017 will be held from 10 June through 10 September. It will feature innovations and science achievements in green economy, peculiarities of world cultures, the unique "Museum of the future". The event will gather delegations from 115 countries and 20 international organizations. The program of the expo includes more than 3,000 entertainment events, parades and concerts of world stars, Cirque du Soleil shows, carnivals and art exhibitions. The organizers expect to receive at least 5 million visitors.



"Belarus was one of the first countries to confirm it will participate in Expo 2017, and we are grateful for it. This is a great possibility to step up bilateral cooperation," Minister Counsellor at the Kazakhstani Embassy in Belarus Murat Laumulin noted. The Kazakhstani side noted that they will do their best to ensure that this year's expo becomes the most successful one on record.



On 7 April the national company Astana EXPO-2017 and the National Tourism Industry Union of Belarus signed a memorandum of cooperation. The organizers of EXPO 2017 presented its portfolio and spoke about the possibilities of tourism in Astana, Almaty, other Kazakhstani regions and preparations for the forum.



The Expo is a large international event designed to showcase achievements of nations, economies, science, customs, culture and tourism possibilities