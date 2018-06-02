Belarusian drones on display at KADEX 2018 in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM The National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB) presented a number of unmanned aerial vehicles during the fifth international military technology expo KADEX 2018 in Astana, Kazakhstan, the NASB press service told BelTA.

According to the source, the drones on display included batch-produced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) such as Busel M40, Busel M502, Burevestnik, Yastreb, a dirigible-based drone, and a full-scale model of the reconnaissance and attack drone Burevestnik MB, BelTA reports.



Visitors were strongly interested in technologies for creating and manufacturing UAVs for various purposes and in possible applications. Visitors mentioned the advanced technical parameters of the Belarusian products.



Kazakh Defense and Aerospace Industry Minister Beibut Atamkulov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkasov during KADEX 2018.



Yuri Yatsyna, Director of the R&D Center for Multifunctional Unmanned Complexes of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, took part in the meeting. The sides discussed the implementation of instructions given by the two heads of state, current bilateral cooperation in the area of unmanned aerial vehicles, and other promising projects.



Beibut Atamkulov thanked Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladimir Gusakov for advancing cooperation in the area of unmanned aviation and for the active participation of the R&D Center for Multifunctional Unmanned Complexes in the expo.



A delegation of the Kazakh army led by Defense Minister, Colonel-General Saken Zhasuzakov visited the exposition of the Belarusian drone engineering enterprise. The defense minister confirmed interest in advancing cooperation with Belarusian companies in the area of unmanned aerial vehicles, including attack and reconnaissance ones. T



he Belarusian company was invited to participate in the army competition of flying drones, which is scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan in July-August 2018. The R&D Center for Multifunctional Unmanned Complexes and the space exploration company Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary signed a cooperation agreement. The R&D Center for Multifunctional Unmanned Complexes took part in the business program of the KADEX 2018 expo, in particular, in the applied science conference Advanced Def Tech. Representatives of the Belarusian company delivered a report during the session "Unmanned aerial vehicles. New-generation weaponry".



Participation in KADEX 2018 allowed continuing the implementation of instructions given by the presidents of Belarus and Kazakhstan in addition to working on establishing international cooperation and promoting products made by the Belarusian company to the markets of countries, which are interested in unmanned systems and technologies.