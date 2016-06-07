Belarusian, European experts to discuss use of European standards in Eurasian Economic Union

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the State Standardization Committee of Belarus will travel to Skopje, Macedonia on 7-8 June to discuss the use of European standards in Belarus and the Eurasian Economic Union with leadership of the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) and the European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC), the press service of the Belarusian standardization agency told BelTA.

During the talks the Belarusian delegation intends to sum up results of joint work in 2015 and sketch out avenues for future cooperation, said the press service.



Annual general assemblies of the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) and the European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC) as well as the 12th joint session of these organizations are scheduled to take place in Skopje, Macedonia on 7-8 June. Results of the previous year will be summed up and key priorities for the near future will be determined. The accumulated experience and ideas, technologies, joint projects relating to the CEN and CENELEC areas of expertise will be shared and discussed.



Belarus has been attending CEN's and CENELEC's general assemblies since 2010, with the State Standardization Committee as an affiliated member of these organizations. The status allows Belarusian specialists to take part in the work of CEN's and CENELEC's technical committees. It also gives access to draft European standards, thus facilitating an advance access to information about requirements to be introduced on the European market.



At present Belarus is represented in 23 technical committees and subcommittees of the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) and the European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC), Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.