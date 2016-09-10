Belarusian, Finnish scientists to expand cooperation in nanotech research

GOMEL. KAZINFORM - Belarusian and Finnish scientists are expanding their joint research in the area of new materials physics, BelTA learned from Sergei Khakhomov, Rector of the Gomel State University.

The chemistry professor Jorma Holsa from Aalto University, Finland was in the Gomel university on a business visit the other day. He specializes in developing new luminescent materials. The Finnish professor was made familiar with the work of the Physics Department and went on a tour of its local labs.

According to Sergei Khakhomov, the professor and his team in Finland are interested in carrying out research projects together with Gomel scientists. In particular, researching optical parameters of sol-gel materials and nanomaterials developed by the promising materials lab of the Gomel State University was mentioned. Jorma Holsa also suggested making joint applications for participation in European projects and programs, for instance, Horizon 2020.



The Rector of the Gomel State University underlined that by sharing experience and the best practices Belarusian and Finnish scientists will be able to improve results of their research projects and effectiveness of nanotech R&D projects. This cooperation will allow expanding bilateral relations between the two universities. The relations were established more than 20 years ago.



Scientists of the Gomel State University started working with colleagues from Aalto University in Helsinki in 1993 when an entire series of international scientific conferences was initiated. Later on the conferences evolved into congresses. In 1999 the Gomel State University signed a perpetual agreement on cooperation with Aalto University. Postgraduate students and professors of the university regularly take part in exchange programs. Cooperation between scientists of the two universities has resulted in a number of projects in the area of physics and other precise sciences and a large number of joint publications, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.