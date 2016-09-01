Belarusian food concern eager to sell more confectionery in Georgia

TBILISI. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian state food industry concern Belgospishcheprom intends to reach a new level in selling confectionery products in Georgia, BelTA learned from Yelena Malinovskaya, Head of the Office for Coordinating Domestic and Foreign Sales at Belgospishcheprom.

"The Georgian market looks very promising to us. This year we intend to reach a new level in confectionery sales. We would also like to sell malt. For now this kind of our merchandise is underrepresented on the Georgian market," noted Yelena Malinovskaya.

A wide choice of merchandise is showcased during the national expo of Belarus that opened in Georgia on 1 September. "We've been working with Georgia for a long time. The trade and economic ties between us are rather strong. We primarily import cognacs and cognac spirits and sell cigarettes and alcohol in rather sufficient amounts," said the official. She stated that plans had been made to sign a number of contracts, including on selling $1 million worth of tobacco goods.



"We offer a number of our products for sale during the expo in order to learn the opinion of Georgian colleagues and consumers about it. The expo is quite popular," she concluded.



The national expo of Belarus in Georgia will stay open through 4 September. Over 140 Belarusian companies have presented their products during the expo, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.