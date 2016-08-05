Belarusian Foreign Ministry to set up council of exporters

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A council of exporters will be set up under the aegis of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, BelTA learned from representatives of the Ministry's Foreign Economic Affairs Department.

The establishment of the council of exporters is stipulated by the national program on supporting and developing export in 2016-2020. The council of exporters is expected to include representatives of Belarusian exporting companies and associations of businessmen.

The council will be tasked with working out conceptual decisions for supporting Belarusian exporters and with detecting concrete problems that Belarusian companies run into in the course of export operations. Targeted aid to Belarusian exporters in various areas will be continued via this channel.



As part of the work to implement the national program on supporting and developing export in 2016-2020 the legislation on supporting and developing export will be reviewed. The legal acts will be reviewed to adapt them to current economic conditions.



Considerable attention will be paid to improving the performance of foreign trade services and marketing services of Belarusian exporters. The website designed to provide information support for export operations www.export.by will be used as an important instrument for that. Belarusian exporters will also have to upgrade their websites and multilanguage versions, including the preparation of commercial offers targeting specific regions, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.