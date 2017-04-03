  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Belarusian Gov’t to grant benefits to Kazakhs buying agricultural machinery

    16:37, 03 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Purchasing agricultural machinery and equipment manufactured in Belarus on lease is getting more lucrative for Kazakh farmers, Kazinform reports with reference to KazAgroFinance press-service.    

    "Within the existing KazAgroFinance JSC program "Made in Belarus" the Government of the Republic of Belarus compensates a part of the interest rate of the financial leasing agreements for agricultural machinery and equipment manufactured in Belarus. The compensation of the leasing payments equals 2/3 of the bank rate established in the Republic of Kazakhstan", the press-service said.

    Whereas the official bank rate since April 1, 2017  is equal to the prime rate of 11.0 percent, the Belarusian Government will subsidize Kazakh farmers at 7.33 pct. compensation rate. Earlier the compensation was 3.67 percent.

    As a reminder, at the end of the last year KazAgroFinance JSC, a company of National Managing Holding "KazAgro", has reduced the interest rate from 19 pct. to 17.3 pct.pa. Thus, the ultimate rate for Program "Made in Belarus" will equal about 10 percent. However, it does not rule out Kazakh subsidies.

    Program "Made in Belarus" was launched in May 2016 by the Agreement signed between KazAgroFinance JSC and the Government of the Republic of Belarus. The leasing period is no longer than five years. The leasers shall pay the interest and the principal amounts on a quarterly basis.

     

    Tags:
    Belarus Agro-industrial complex development KazAgro Holding Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!