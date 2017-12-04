Belarusian-Kazakh joint venture to offer two new grain harvester models in 2018

GOMEL. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian-Kazakh joint venture, which is based at premises of the company Agromashholding in Kostanay, Kazakhstan will start assembling two new grain harvester models in 2018, BelTA learned from Dmitry Afanasyev, Deputy Director of the Regional Sales Department, Head of the Kazakhstan Sales Office at the Belarusian agricultural machinery engineering company Gomselmash.

The Belarusian-Kazakh joint venture will start offering KZS-575 and KZS-10 models. The new harvesters will be made as a pilot industrial batch. The harvesters will expand the joint venture's lineup, allowing more flexibility in meeting demands of the local market.

There are plans to ship a total of 500 harvester assembly kits to Kazakhstan in 2018. It is a large figure, considering the capacity of Kazakhstan's market is estimated at 1,000 new harvesters per annum. KZS-812 and KZS-1218 will represent the bulk of the shipment. When assembled in Kazakhstan, the models are sold as Essil-740 and Essil-760. "We've been working with Agromashholding Company for ten years already. Over 3,000 harvesters have been made in this period together," noted the executive.



The agreement on strategic cooperation between Agromashholding and Gomselmash in 2018 was signed during the Belarusian-Kazakh business forum in Minsk last week.



The Belarusian holding company Gomselmash is one of the largest manufacturers of agricultural machines. It is one of the leaders of the world market of harvesters and other sophisticated agricultural machines. The Palesse brand is used to market grain harvesters and forage harvesters, ear corn harvesters and potato harvesters, mowers, and other agricultural machines. The Palesse lineup includes 16 types of agricultural machines, 75 basic models and modifications, 70 kinds of adapters and implements for harvesting various cropsб Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .