    Belarusian military attend OSCE Security Review Conference in Vienna

    14:34, 04 July 2016
    Photo: None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian military attended the annual OSCE Annual Security Review Conference in Vienna, BelTA learned from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Belarus.

    The event reviewed the issues relating to political and military aspects of security in the OSCE region, discussed the problems and prospects of conventional arms control and the development of confidence-and security-building measures.

    In addition, the conference discussed the issues of countering transnational challenges and threats in order to prevent and resolve regional conflicts, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

    Tags:
    Belarus OSCE Events Kazinform's Timeline News
