Belarusian multiple launch rocket system tested in China - official

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian multiple launch rocket system has been successfully tested in China, Sergey Gurulyov, the head of the Belarusian State Military Industrial Committee, reported to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday.

"I would like to thank the Chinese People's Republic and its leadership for this support," the Belarusian president said.

He added that the global situation was not getting calmer, and NATO's activities in the vicinity of Belarusian and Russian borders were alarming. "They are demonstrating their activities constantly and candidly," Lukashenko stressed. "These activities cannot but be disturbing for us," the Belarusian leader added.

According to him, Belarus understands the propaganda aspect behind NATO's activities. "It is necessary to keep one's powder dry. We have always said that," Lukashenko went on to say.

In his report to Lukashenko, Sergey Gurulyov, the head of the Belarusian State Military Industrial Committee, said that Belarusian experts had fully fulfilled the assigned tasks.

"The army will get decent arms and weapons that will significantly boost the country's combat and defensive potential," Gurulyov said.

He also reported that the Belarusian army had been equipped with modern types of arms as part of modernization of the Belarusian Armed Forces, Kazinform refers to TASS.