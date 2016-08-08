Belarusian paratroopers third in combat vehicle sprint race during International Army Games 2016

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian paratroopers came third in the combat vehicle sprint race during the second stage of the Paratrooper Squad contest held as part of the International Army Games 2016, BelTA has learned.

The second stage of the contest used a closed loop as long as 6.2km with various obstacles. The teams also had to demonstrate their ability to fire a 30mm automatic cannon at the firing range as part of the race.

In the sprint race the Russian team came first, Kazakhstan came second, and Belarus finished third, said the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.



The international stage of the contest Paratrooper Squad for paratroopers and assault troops is scheduled to take place in the Rayevsky exercise area near Novorossiysk, Russia on 3-12 August as part of the International Army Games 2016. Paratrooper teams from Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, China, Iran, Egypt, and Venezuela are taking part in the exercise, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.