Belarusian partners contribute to Huawei development

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - Belarusian partners contribute to the development of Huawei Company, BelTA learned from OOO Bel Huawei Technologies Director General Pan Yong during the international conference and show Huawei Connect. The conference is scheduled to take place in Shanghai, China on 31 August - 2 September.

According to the source, the decisions the company makes are always intended to satisfy people's needs and interests. At present cloud computing technologies are relevant for all Internet and smartphone users, this is why developers of new technologies look far into the future and come up with unique products able to make the digital space even more comfortable.

The OOO Bel Huawei Technologies Director General said he believes that the potential of Belarusian users and those, who help assimilate new products, is very high. For instance, representatives of a number of Belarusian IT companies are taking part in the conference. Those are SOOO Belarusian Cloud Technologies (beCloud), ActiveCloud, and Synesis, who are Huawei partners and work hard to implement Huawei solutions in Belarus.



The international conference and show Huawei Connect is a good opportunity to share one's vision, to demonstrate state of the art in this industry, and think about the future of information and communication technologies.



The scale of the interactive show is impressive - 18,000m2 of space in the Shanghai Expo Center. The organizers believe that about 28,000 people have come from 120 countries to attend the show.



Huawei is an internationally recognized provider of telecommunication and IT solutions as well as the world's largest supplier of terminal equipment. In Belarus OOO Bel Huawei Technologies works with all the communication service providers. The company is the first resident company in the China-Belarus industrial park Great Stone, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.