Belarusian Prime Minister called EEU countries to speed up process of removal restrictions in mutual trade

"One of the key factors of our further development, which we still have to discuss, is removal of restrictions in the mutual trade process," A. Kobyakov said.

According to him, the analytical report of the Eurasian Economic Commission has a list of barriers and restrictions that need to be removed for bolstering mutual trade.

"We understand that there are sensitive issues for all sides that we have to have a kind of a transition period for. We need to charge the commission to compile a list of the issues we all agree to move on. The point is we have to speed up our integration process," A. Kobyakov said.