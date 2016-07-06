Belarusian-Russian cooperation discussed in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Igor Petrishenko met with State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Grigory Karasin to discuss the Belarusian-Russian cooperation in Moscow, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian diplomatic mission.

"The parties discussed a wide range of issues of Belarusian-Russian relations, including cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian areas, certain aspects of the interaction between Belarus and Russia in the Union State, the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Union, and a series of joint activities in 2016-2017," the embassy informed.



During the meeting, the parties also exchanged the views on some of the pressing issues on the international agenda, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.