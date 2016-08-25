Belarusian senator calls for equal competition terms in EEU Economy

MINSK. KAZINFORM Equal competition terms should be created on the Eurasian Economic Union market. Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich made the statement during the expanded participation session of the Presidium of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly on 24 August, BelTA has learned.

The session participants discussed the role and tasks of the upper chamber of the Belarusian parliament in implementing the priorities outlined by the main provisions of the 2016-2020 national social and economic development program. “It is necessary to harmonize and unify the national legislation with the legislation of other Eurasian Economic Union member states,” said Mikhail Myasnikovich. “We should do it so that our economic operators could enjoy equal competition terms on markets of the Eurasian Economic Union.”



The MP also noted it is necessary to put more efforts into making the transition from simple merchandise trade to manufacturing cooperation with other Eurasian Economic Union member states. “It is also necessary to work harder on international relations and on improving the legal base,” Mikhail Myasnikovich believes. All of these efforts will contribute primarily to higher export.



“All in all, foreign economic activities will require an improvement of the legal base via the adoption of about ten legal acts and naturally the adjustment of regulations on import substitution,” added Mikhail Myasnikovich.



Analyzing the main priorities set by provisions of the 2016-2020 social and economic development program, Mikhail Myasnikovich noted that the Belarusian social and economic development model is neither frozen nor conservative. It is being transformed taking into account objective factors. “The pace of transformation should not lag behind external challenges and internal demands. Switching the economy to a growth model more heavily reliant on market principles and encouraging Belarusians to be more economically active are the key factors,” stressed the head of the upper chamber of the Belarusian parliament.