Belarusian State University opens information, education center in Turkey

MINSK. KAZINFORM - An information and education center of Belarusian State University was opened in Ankara, Turkey in an office of Atlas Private Educational Services Company, the university's press service told BelTA.

On the Belarusian side the center's operation will be coordinated by the Pre-University Education Faculty of Belarusian State University.

Educational and cultural ties between Belarusian and Turkish universities are expected to grow stronger thanks to that. The center will offer information about the educational services the Belarusian university provides. Information about admission to Belarusian State University and other Belarusian universities will be available. The center may offer Russian language courses to Turkish citizens later on.



Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Turkey Andrei Savinykh, Atlas Private Educational Services Company Managing Director Misud Yilmaz, Deputy Dean of the Pre-University Education Faculty of Belarusian State University Alexander Zhuk, and Director of the Information and Education Center Cenk Sarkut took part in the opening ceremony.



The opening ceremony was a high point of the Belarusian State University delegation's visit to Turkey. The delegation came to Turkey to participate in Spring Turkey Fairs organized by a2 International Education Fairs. Such fairs are regularly held in various cities of Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan. The fair in Turkey gathered over 100 national, foreign, and international organizations from 20 countries. Educational institutions presented their curricula, career development courses, language schools, and other things.



Atlas Private Educational Services Company is an international educational company, which was founded in 1990. At present it represents over 500 universities, colleges, and language schools from all over the world. Its offices are located in the UK, Australia, Turkey, and Ukraine, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

Photo: eng.belta.by