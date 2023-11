ASTANA. KAZINFORM Denis Blokhin, a stuntman from Belarus has repeated a well-known trick of Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, Kazinform learnt from RIA Novosti.

He sat down to do the splits between two moving Volvo trucks, the trick performed by Van Damme several years ago.

The Belarusian stuntman chose BelAZ dump trucks with a loading capacity of 160 and 180 tonnes for the trick.