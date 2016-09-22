Belarusian universities to welcome more Tajik students

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Kozidavlat Koimdodov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Belarus, Plenipotentiary Representative of Tajikistan in the CIS charter and other bodies, attended the conference to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Belarus and said he expects that the number of Tajik students at Belarusian universities will grow, BelTA has learned

The diplomat noted that more than 440 young Tajiks are studying in undergraduate and graduate programs in Belarus today. "We have plans to strengthen our cooperation, increase the number of Tajik students at Belarusian universities and expand the range of programs they attend," Kozidavlat Koimdodov emphasized.



Kozidavlat Koimdodov believes that healthcare is another promising cooperation area. He sees good prospects for training Tajik healthcare specialists at Belarusian medical universities and exporting high-quality medicines to Tajikistan.



Culture is also a promising cooperation field. The diplomat pointed out that in 2015, Tajikistan successfully hosted Days of Belarusian Culture. Plans have been made to hold Days of Tajik Culture in Belarus in 2016, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.