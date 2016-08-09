Belarusian wins Google Code Jam contest again

GOMEL. KAZINFORM - Belarusian Gennady Korotkevich became the winner of the international programming contest Google Code Jam 2016 in New York, BelTA learned from the contest's official website.

As many as 26 entrants competed in the final stage of the contest that lasted for four hours. Gennady Korotkevich was the only one able to solve all the tasks. The preliminary stages of Google Code Jam 2016 gathered over 27,000 people. The champion will get $15,000 and the right to skip preliminary stages to go straight into the Google Code Jam 2017 finals.

Gennady Korotkevich is a graduate of the Gomel gymnasium. At present he is a student at the Saint Petersburg State University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics (ITMO University). Gennady Korotkevich is the first ever three-time winner of the Google Code Jam competition.



Google Code Jam is an international programming competition launched by Google in 2003. The programmers are invited to tackle a number of programming tasks within a period of time. Unlike the majority of other programming contests the participants can use any programming language and development environment, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.