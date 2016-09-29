Belarusians see smooth economic ties as key CIS accomplishment

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusians believe that smooth economic ties are the key effect produced by establishing the Commonwealth of Independent States. The information was released by Igor Kotlyarov, Director of the Sociology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, during the panel session on the interaction of the CIS member states in culture, tourism, sport, and youth policy affairs on 28 September, BelTA has learned.

Igor Kotlyarov said: "We have finished an extensive sociological research relating to the Commonwealth of Independent States. People support the CIS. They would like the CIS to grow on."

The Belarusian nation is split as far as the effect from Belarus' accession to the Commonwealth of Independent States is concerned. The most popular opinion holds that the step restored the economic ties severed by the USSR collapse. Softening the blow of the USSR collapse comes second. Preservation of cultural and educational ties is the third most popular opinion.



At the same time a considerable part of the nation is not entirely aware of what the Commonwealth of Independent States is all about in today's world. Igor Kotlyarov believes it is necessary to step up awareness-raising efforts. As far as education in the CIS is concerned, one third of the Belarusians have totally no interest in the matter. This is why it is necessary to step up student exchange programs and arrange more on-the-job training opportunities for young scientists.



The panel session was held as part of the international science and practice conference 25 Years of the Commonwealth of Independent States: Results and Prospects. Over 200 representatives of all the CIS states are taking part in the forum. Participants of the conference are expected to sum up what the Commonwealth of Independent States has achieved in the last 25 years. They will also work out concrete recommendations on ways to step up the CIS' performance in the future, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.