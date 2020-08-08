  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Belavia extends suspension of flights to Kazakhstan till 24 August

    14:40, 08 August 2020
    Photo: None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM – The national air carrier Belavia has extended suspension of air travel to all destinations in Kazakhstan till 24 August, BelTA learned from the website of the airline.

    Customers who purchased tickets for these travel dates will be able to apply for a refund or to reschedule the flight till 30 March 2021. Tickets can be refunded and flights can be rescheduled at company's offices and customer service centers.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Belarus Transport World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!