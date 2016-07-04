Belavia, Qatar Airways sign e-ticket interline agreements

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belavia and Qatar Airways signed an electronic ticket interline agreement, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian air carrier.

"A number of commercial agreements between Belavia and Qatar Airways came into force on 1 July. The air carriers have signed interline and special pro-rate agreements, and also launched e-ticket interlining. The agreements are about the mutual recognition of transportation documents, and give the partner carriers the right to issue tickets on each other's flights," BelTA learned from Belavia's press service.



"Now passengers can formalize a single ticket on the whole itinerary of both airlines. Starting 1 July passengers of Belavia and Qatar Airways can use transit flights between Minsk and Doha through various transfer points: Moscow, Warsaw, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, Rome, Barcelona, and Amsterdam.



"Thanks to such cooperation, passengers can have a single ticket for the entire route both on the flights of Belavia and Qatar Airways. Thus, passengers can use the most convenient connecting flights, which will make their trip more comfortable and will help save travel time. We are happy that thanks to the partnership agreements we can expand travel opportunities for our clients," Director General of Belavia Anatoly Gusarov noted.



Belavia has more than 50 interline agreements with various air companies around the world, the press service noted.



Belavia is the largest air carrier in Belarus by the number of passengers and cargoes it transports. In January 2014 the Belarusian airline acquired a legal status of an open joint stock company. Belavia joined the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in 1997 and the European Regions Airline Association (ERAA) in 2010. Belavia operates 27 aircraft, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.