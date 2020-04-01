Belavia to suspend flights to Moscow, cities of Ukraine, Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM The national air carrier Belavia will suspend flights to Moscow and the cities of Ukraine and Kazakhstan, BelTA learned from the airline.

Following suspension of international air travel in a number of countries over the coronavirus, Belavia will not fly to the airports of Moscow (Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo) till 30 April, to Nur-Sultan and Almaty in Kazakhstan from 31 March to 14 April and to Kiev, Odessa, Lvov and Kharkov till 24 April, BelTA reports.

In view of the rapidly evolving situation on the market, the airline recommends following updates about canceled flights on its website. Customers who purchased tickets for these travel dates will be able to apply for a refund or to reschedule the flight till 31 December 2020. Tickets can be refunded and flights can be rescheduled at company's offices and customer service centers. Customers will be able to change the date of travel only once.