Belgian experts may help create land capability map in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov suggested inviting Belgian experts to create a land capability map in Kazakhstan.

Mr. Dosmukhambetov voiced his idea at the regular session of the Land Reform Commission at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana on Saturday.



"The most important thing is to create the land capability map. There is a group of specialists in Belgium that determines the land capability," Dosmukhambetov said.



The member of the Land Reform Commission noted that such map should be created not only for the members of the commission, but for all people of Kazakhstan.



In his words, it will make it easier to estimate land.